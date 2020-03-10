GOUVERNEUR — Separate incidents in the last three weeks at two Kinney Drugs stores in Gouverneur resulted in the arrest of four people.
Gouverneur village police arrested Michael S. Young, 28, Hammond, around 3:21 p.m. Feb. 23, on one count of petit larceny.
Police allege Mr. Young stole a TTL Wireless ZMax cell phone valued at $64.75 from Kinney Drugs, 371 East Main St.
He was released on an appearance ticket for Gouverneur Town Court.
Village police arrested Rusty R. Wescott, 38, Gouverneur, around 11 a.m. Feb. 24, on two counts of petit larceny after an investigation into two separate January incidents.
Police allege on Jan. 24, Mr. Wescott entered Kinney Drugs, 17 Clinton St., and stole two Natty Daddy beers, each valued at $1.09, by concealing them in his pants.
Mr. Wescott is further alleged to have entered the same Kinney Drugs on Jan. 29, and stolen one Natty Daddy beer by concealing it in his jacket.
He was released on appearance tickets for Gouverneur Town Court.
Brian L. Friend, 37, Gouverneur, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28, on one count of petit larceny in relation to a Feb. 25 incident at the East Main Street Kinney’s.
Police said Mr. Friend allegedly stole five 10-ounce travel-size jars and a 20-ounce Dr. Pepper. He was released on an appearance ticket.
Mr. Friend was arrested again around 5:30 p.m. March 4, on charges of third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop.
Police determined Mr. Friend’s New York driver’s license to be suspended and found him in possession of a white-powdered substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was released on additional Gouverneur Town Court appearance tickets for those charges.
Around 11:15 a.m. March 1, village police arrested Jenelle M. Parker, 28, Gouverneur, on one count of petit larceny for allegedly entering the East Main Street Kinney’s on Feb. 21, and stealing diapers, teething gel, under-eye concealer and kids cups. Ms. Parker was released on an appearance ticket.
Village police arrested Alisha L. Trickey, 20, Heuvelton, around 2:30 p.m. March 6, on one count of petit larceny.
Ms. Trickey allegedly stole five boxes of nasal decongestants and two Foster Grant Gideon Readers, a total value of $88.93, from the East Main Street Kinney’s on Feb. 9. She was released and issued an appearance ticket.
