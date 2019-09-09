CANTON — A Gouverneur man took a plea deal Monday in St. Lawrence County Court, admitting to the sexual abuse of a child to avoid a trial scheduled for Tuesday.
Jury selection was scheduled to begin Tuesday morning in the trial of Gary L. Mashaw, 73, of 1941 Route 812, but that changed when he pleaded guilty to felony first-degree sexual abuse in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
The indictment charges on or about the summer of 2018 in the town of Gouverneur, Mashaw subjected a 9-year-old child to sexual contact.
Mashaw told the court Monday that the child was 8 and that he touched the child’s vagina, over her clothing, for his own sexual gratification.
According to the Dec. 14 state police arrest report, the incident took place at 12:14 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the town.
As part of the plea deal, Mashaw will be sentenced to six months in the St. Lawrence County jail with 10 years of probation.
The plea deal also satisfies a remaining misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child charge in the indictment. He will have to register as a sex offender and pay fines, fees and surcharges.
Mashaw, who was previously released under probation supervision, was sent to the St. Lawrence County jail without bail to await sentencing. He was told that, if he didn’t follow the jail rules, he could lose the benefit of his plea bargain and be sentenced to up to seven years in prison with three years of post-release supervision. A no-contact order of protection was issued in favor of the child.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 18.
