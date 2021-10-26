GOUVERNEUR — A Gouverneur man was charged Tuesday with attempting to illegally purchase a firearm.
According to state police, on Sept. 9, John R. Spencer Jr. 52, allegedly gave inaccurate information on his background check regarding his criminal history when trying to purchase a gun.
This resulted in him being arrested for first-degree falsifying business records and attempt to criminally purchase a weapon.
Mr. Spencer was arraigned in the Gouverneur Town Court and released on his own recognizance to return to the same court at a later date.
