GOUVERNEUR — Village police arrested Shane E. Moyer, 55, of Gouverneur, March 11 for second-degree harassment.
Police allege Mr. Moyer was involved in a physical domestic incident during which he “grabbed the victim’s right arm and twisted the arm causing contusions.”
Mr. Moyer was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court and released on his own recognizance with an appearance ticket for a future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.