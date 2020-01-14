A Gouverneur man was arrested following a physical domestic dispute in the presence of child at a Spencer Street residence on Jan. 2.
Tyler J. Shaw, 22, was charged at 2:56 p.m. with felony first-degree criminal contempt, felony third-degree robbery, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Gouverneur police said Mr. Shaw pushed an adult twice, forcibly stole her purse and forced her outside the residence. The alleged victim has a no harassment order of protection protecting her from the defendant.
When police responded to the scene, they found Mr. Shaw to be in possession of heroin and cocaine. He was arraigned at Gouverneur Town Court before Town Justice Stanley Young and taken to St. Lawrence County jail, where he is being held on $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.
The incident comes after an alleged knife-involved threat made by Mr. Shaw against an unidentified woman and her three children, who were all in a vehicle on Route 11, Gouverneur, on Oct. 26. That same day, state police assisted Gouverneur police with arresting Mr. Shaw on charges of felony third-degree criminal mischief, and the misdemeanors of endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree menacing.
Mr. Shaw is alleged to have menaced the woman with a knife, then threw an object at the windshield from inside her vehicle, cracking the windshield. Troopers said he also struck the exterior of the passenger side door and windshield with a baseball bat, causing more damages. After being arraigned, Mr. Shaw was released under probation supervision.
In other police-related news:
Jerrid R. French, 30, Potsdam, was charged by village police Monday with unlawful possession of marijuana, two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal mischief and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. Police responded to a domestic incident at a Potsdam residence, after which Mr. French was taken into custody, then released to appear in court at a later date.
Theron A. Pankey, 42, Croghan, was charged at 8:55 p.m. Jan. 9 in the village of Gouverneur, for felony third-degree criminal mischief, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of harassment. Gouverneur police said Mr. Pankey was involved in a domestic dispute on Dec. 25, during which he acted in “an aggressive manner” and pushed two victims inside a residence.
After being arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court before Town Justice Stanley Young, Mr. Pankey was transported to St. Lawrence County jail and held without bail.
