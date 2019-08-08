Gouverneur man charged with assault
GOUIVERNEUR — Village police on July 29 charged Joshua L. Ashley, 33, Gouverneur, with felony third-degree assault, and the misdemeanors of second-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree criminal contempt.
Police charged on July 28 Mr. Ashley punched, kicked and grabbed the another person during a domestic dispute and refused to allow that person to leave.
Mr. Ashley was arraigned in Town Court by Justice Travis E. Dann and was released under probation supervision.
