Scott A. Hayden II, 29, of Gouverneur, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Monday with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment following an investigation into a harassment complaint.
Deputies responded to the complaint at a residence on Pleasant Street in Hermon. After an investigation, Mr. Hayden was charged and arraigned in the Hermon Town Court.
He was released on his own recognizance and orders of protection were issued for the victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.