GOUVERNEUR — State police on Oct. 9 charged Scott A. Hayden, 26, of 28 Hailesboro St., Gouverneur, with two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
Troopers said at 3:21 p.m. on Sept. 4, they responded to 62 Scotch Settlement Road, in the town of Gouverneur for a personal injury car accident after Mr. Hayden drove into the yard there, intentionally struck another person with his vehicle and then drove away.
Troopers said Mr. Hayden had two children in the vehicle at the time and the person struck was taken to Gouverneur Hospital for an evaluation and was later released.
Mr. Hayden eluded troopers and they said a warrant was issued for his arrest from Town Court. He was arraigned and sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
