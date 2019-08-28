GOUVERNEUR — Village police on Aug. 24 charged Tyler W. Douglas, 26, Gouverneur, with misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt.
Police said Mr. Douglas violated a no-contact order of protection against the protected person by sending text messages to the that person on several dates and times.
Mr. Douglas was arraigned at Town Court by Justice Travis E. Dann and posted bailed.
