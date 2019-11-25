Gouverneur man charged with felony assault

GOUVERNEUR — Village police on Nov. 13 charged Bradley J. Elliott, 24, with felony second-degree assault.
Police said they arrested Mr. Elliot at 4:50 p.m. on Nov. 13 in connection with a physical altercation he was alleged to have been involved in on the property of 31 Reid Street and 135 ½ Prospect Street, which led to another person having a partially collapsed lung and a broken rib on his right side.
Mr. Elliot was arraigned at Town Court by Justice Stanley H. Young Jr. and was released under probation supervision.
