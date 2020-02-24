GOUVERNEUR — A Gouverneur man was charged with felony driving while intoxicated around 12:38 a.m. Feb. 16.
Gouverneur police observed Dustin A. Hitsman, 31, driving a white Volkswagen Passat when he failed to use his turn signal while turning onto South Gordon Street in the village.
Following a traffic stop, Mr. Hitsman was found to be driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more; a specific blood alcohol content was not provided. He refused to take the road breath screening and was found to have a prior DWI conviction within the last 10 years, making this DWI a felony.
He was released on appearance tickets for Gouverneur Town Court.
