GOUVERNEUR — State police on March 20, charged Nathanial P. Travis, 30, of Gouverneur, with felony driving while intoxicated for having previously been convicted of a DWI in the past 10 years.
Troopers conducted a traffic stop after they observed Mr. Travis driving through the intersection of Route 11 and Park Street in a 2006 Chevrolet Uplander spinning his tires,
During the traffic stop, troopers said Mr. Travis refused to take a field breath test to determine his blood alcohol content. He was released on an appearance ticket for Gouverneur Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.