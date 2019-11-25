FOWLER — State police on Nov. 19 charged Kane A. Juntunen, 42, of 243 Sullivan Road, Gouverneur, with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also cited with driver using a portable electronic device.
Troopers said at 4:26 p.m. on Nov. 19 on Route 58 in the town of Fowler Mr. Juntunen was stopped for using his cell phone while driving. He was found in possession of a small quantity of marijuana.
Mr. Juntunen was issued tickets returnable to Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.