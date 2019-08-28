GOUVERNEUR — Village police on Aug. 23 charged Dylan M. Stewart, 22, Gouverneur, with two counts of misdemeanor possession of a hypodermic instrument. He was also cited with unlawful possession of marijuana.
Police said at 7:56 p.m. Mr. Stewart was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped on Johnstown Street and was found to possess two hypodermic instruments in his left pocket and marijuana in his sock.
He was arraigned in Macomb Town Court and was released under probation supervision.
