GOUVERNEUR — Village police arrested Lyle R. Dedrick, 32, Gouverneur, around 5:45 p.m. March 3, for criminal obstruction of breathing, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of second-degree harassment.
Police allege Dedrick was involved in a domestic incident in which he pulled the hooded sweatshirt of a victim, causing them to be unable to breathe, and shoved the same person into a wall and threw them to the ground.
Police further allege Dedrick struck, shoved or kicked another person, while that person was holding an infant in their arms.
Dedrick was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court and released on his own recognizance while he awaits a future court appearance. A no harassment order of protection was issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.