GOUVERNEUR — Village police on Aug. 23 charged Dylan M. Stewart, 22, Gouverneur, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of hypodermic instrument, both misdemeanors. He also was cited with no inadequate/no muffler.
Police said at 3:45 p.m. Mr. Stewart was on West Main Street in the village operating a Chevrolet Lumina with a loud exhaust. Following a traffic stop he was found to have a hypodermic needle sticking out of his right pants pocket and, once in custody was found to have a clear plastic bag with a white substance in his left pants pocket.
He was issued tickets returnable to the Town Court.
