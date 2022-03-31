DEPEYSTER — A Gouverneur man was killed in a crash Wednesday night after his truck overturned on Route 184, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies said that Cory R. Simmons, 48, was operating a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck heading south on Route 184 in Depeyster when his vehicle struck a driveway embankment, causing the truck to overturn. Deputies responded to the report of the crash at 11:02 p.m.
Mr. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene by St. Lawrence County Coroner Kevin J. Crosby.
Assisting deputies at the scene were Heuvelton Fire Department and the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.