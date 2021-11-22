GOUVERNEUR — A Gouverneur man was killed and a second man injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident Saturday night.
State police said Larry G. Deets Jr., 40, Gouverneur, was operating the ATV on Beaman Road in the town of Gouverneur at about 10 p.m. with Ty Fuller, 24, as a passenger.
Troopers said a preliminary investigation found that Mr. Deets was driving a 2016 Polaris RZR north on Beaman Road when he lost control of the vehicle. Both Mr. Deets and Mr. Fuller were ejected from the ATV.
Both men were taken to Gouverneur Hospital, where Mr. Fuller died from his injuries. Mr. Deets was taken by helicopter to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Troopers said an investigation into the accident is continuing.
