GOUVERNEUR — State police are investigating a fatal UTV crash that killed a 52-year-old man Saturday afternoon.
Troopers responded to Island Branch Road for a report of a UTV crash at about 1:08 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from state police.
An investigation revealed that 52-year-old Vernon W. Fuller Jr., of Gouverneur, was operating a 2021 Honda 1000 UTV, and traveling east on Island Branch Road, when he lost control negotiating a curve. The UTV exited the roadway and struck a large rock on the north shoulder, then rolled down a steep embankment, coming to rest in a cow pasture, according to state police.
Mr. Fuller was partially ejected and died as a result of the crash, state police said.
St. Lawrence County Coroner June Wood authorized the removal of Mr. Fuller’s body to Canton-Potsdam Hospital where an autopsy is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. today.
This investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.