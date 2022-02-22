GOUVERNEUR — A man involved in a bar fight last week was later found dead in his home, police said Tuesday.
Police said Andrew D. Johnston, 39, of 18 Johnstown St., Apt. D, was found dead Feb. 13.
He was reported as unconscious and not breathing to Gouverneur Police and Volunteer Rescue Squad. They found him at about 1:03 p.m., village police said in a news release issued Tuesday. He was determined to be dead upon arrival, police said.
An investigation found that Mr. Johnston was involved in an altercation earlier that day at about 1:36 a.m. at Serendipity Bar, 9 William St. Police are asking anyone with information to contact village police at 315-287-2121.
Mr. Johnston’s apartment is about a 10-minute walk from the bar.
St. Lawrence County Coroner Kevin J. Crosby went to the apartment and an autopsy was ordered. The autopsy was performed by Dr. Robert Stoppacher at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton.
According to an obituary published in the Albany Times Union, Mr. Johnston, originally from Troy, had only recently moved to Gouverneur. He was working at Price Chopper and had just been promoted to a manager position, according to the obituary.
Mr. Johnston’s three children and their mother, his companion, live in Averill Park. A GoFundMe account has been started to support his family at www.gofund.me/334d0286.
Police said the cause and manner of death are still pending investigation.
Village police are working with the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office on the investigation. They said they do not believe there is a threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.
New York State Police also assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.