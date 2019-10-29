CANTON — A Gouverneur man who sexualy abused a child last summer was sentenced to a split sentence of jail and probation Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court.
Gary L. Mashaw, 73, of 1941 Route 812, sentenced to six months in the St. Lawrence County jail with 10 years of probation for his Sept. 9 guilty plea to felony first-degree sexual abuse in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
The indictment charged on or about the summer of 2018 in the town of Gouverneur, Mashaw subjected a 9-year-old child to sexual contact.
But at the time of his plea, Mashaw told the court that the child was 8 and that he touched the child’s vagina, over her clothing, for his own sexual gratification.
Mashaw took the plea on the eve of his scheduled trial in order to avoid a fate decided by jury.
According to the Dec. 14 state police arrest report, the incident took place at 12:14 p.m. on Sept. 28 in the town.
The plea deal also satisfied a remaining misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child charge in the indictment. He will have to register as a sex offender and pay fines, fees and surcharges.
Officials in court at the time of the sentencing Tuesday said the judge said Mashaw was being investigated on possible new charges, however, the details were not available.
Although there is a 10 year probation sentence, if he violates that probation, Mashaw could face to up to seven years in prison with three years of post-release supervision. A no-contact order of protection was issued in favor of the child.
