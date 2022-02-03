NYSP squad car on scene of a fire on May 29, 2021 in Fishers Landing. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

FOWLER — A Gouverneur man was airlifted to a hospital in Syracuse after the motorized bicycle he was operating collided with a state police patrol car.

State police said that at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a state trooper was patrolling on Main Street in the town of Fowler when his patrol car collided with a motorized bicycle operated by Robert Larock, 38, of Gouverneur.

Mr. Larock was flown to SUNY Upstate Medical University for treatment of unspecified injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined the bike was not illuminated at the time of the crash, according to state police. An investigation is ongoing.

