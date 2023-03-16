CANTON — The Gouverneur man wrongfully charged with stabbing Ronald E. “Huck” Durham has been released from probationary supervision, pending dismissal of the second-degree murder charge. Both his attorney and the St. Lawrence County district attorney say they’re close to getting the charge officially dismissed.

Frederick A. Wing Jr., 22, appeared Thursday afternoon in St. Lawrence County Court in front of Judge Gregory P. Storie, who ordered him released on his own recognizance.

