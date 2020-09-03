FOWLER — A Gouverneur mine worker was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Thursday morning after an accident at Empire State Mine.
The Gouverneur Rescue Squad responded to Empire State Mine in the town just after 9 a.m. Thursday for reports that a mechanic had suffered lacerations to the face from a hydraulic hose. He was then airlifted to Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the first responders and mine management.
General manager of Empire State Mine, Joel Rheault, said the accident was reported to the Mine Safety and Health Administration. The incident is currently under investigation.
“We try to document and investigate all out of the ordinary incidents in order to make sure that we come up with corrective actions to prevent that sort of thing from happening again,” Mr. Rheault said.
He also indicated the accident occurred in the shop, not the active mine itself, and no other personnel suffered injuries.
The mine is operated by Titan Mining Corporation, based out of Vancouver, British Columbia. The Empire State Mine mines zinc, among other things.
State police assisted EMS at the scene. A spokesperson said there were no signs of foul play.
