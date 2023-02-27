GOUVERNEUR — Relatives of Frederick A. Wing Jr. say he had forged a close friendship with the man he’s accused of killing and they think he’s innocent.
Wing, 22, of Gouverneur, is jailed at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility in Canton on a second-degree murder charge. State police investigators say that on Feb. 11, he stabbed 72-year-old Ronald E. Durham in the neck in East Riverside Cemetery, which is across the street from Wing’s home at 560 Van Buren Road.
Wing shares the home with relatives, including his cousin Brittany M. Yerdon. She says Wing and Mr. Durham had been friends for about two or three years prior to Mr. Durham’s death. She says they met in East Riverside Cemetery, where Mr. Durham’s wife Sharon T. Durham was buried after her death on Jan. 9, 2020.
Ms. Yerdon describes her cousin as a good person who isn’t able to work or drive because of an intellectual disability. She said he was enrolled in special needs programs for younger children when he was in school, and didn’t start talking until about age 5. Today, Ms. Yerdon says her cousin continues to have issues with cognitive functions including short-term memory and the ability to stay mentally focused.
Wing’s relatives said that prior to his arrest, he would keep busy by offering to help out other others with day-to-day tasks. Ms. Yerdon said that included going across the street to East Riverside Cemetery and helping people clean up gravestones. She says one of those encounters led Wing to meet Mr. Durham, who those close to him called “Huck.”
“(Wing) would help clean up their family’s graves,” Ms. Yerdon said of her cousin. “He was up there one day helping … move brush. They had cut some trees down. He’d help water plants.”
Lori Yerdon, who is Brittany Yerdon’s mother and Wing’s aunt, said Mr. Durham was being treated for cancer, and Wing would go with him to his medical appointments.
“Freddy would go to the cancer treatment session and wheel him in,” she said.
Mr. Durham would reciprocate Wing’s favors by giving him rides, taking him for coffee and snacks, or just spending time talking with him.
“Huck was a lovable man,” Lori Yerdon said.
Brittany Yerdon said Wing and Mr. Durham’s friendship recently grew deeper after the death of Wing’s mother, Jodi Premo Wing, in December.
“(Mr. Durham) was trying to help (Wing) through his mother’s passing,” said Brittany Yerdon’s fiance, Brandon S. Brothers, who also lives at the Van Buren Road home. Mr. Brothers said Wing and Mr. Durham’s relationship appeared to him as “kind of like father and son.”
“They would say ‘I love you’ to each other,” Brittany Yerdon said. “They both had hearts of gold and would do anything for anyone.”
She believes the last time Wing and Mr. Durham saw each other was a couple of days before Mr. Durham was found dead. She said Mr. Durham needed help moving a heavy container of home heating fuel that he wasn’t able to move on his own, so he called Wing and he went and did it for him.
All five of Wing’s relatives who have spoken with the Times say they believe he is innocent. They all say he and Mr. Durham had a warm friendship and don’t see any reason for Wing to hurt him, let alone murder him. Brittany Yerdon, Lori Yerdon and Mr. Brothers all said they never saw the two fighting or arguing, nor did they ever observe any negative tension between Mr. Durham and Wing.
Relatives of Mr. Durham declined to be interviewed.
On the night of Feb. 11, state police investigators showed up to the Van Buren Road home and told those who were home at the time that they needed to leave the house so police could look for evidence.
“We didn’t want to look suspicious,” Mr. Brothers said, explaining why they voluntarily left the home. “I figured they’re not going to find anything and they’re going to find Freddy innocent.”
“They didn’t have a search warrant until the next day. I wasn’t going to fight them about that,” Brittany Yerdon said.
A two-page search warrant, signed by Fowler Town Justice Timothy W. Knowlton on Feb. 12, gave permission for any state police officer to search the house, property and any other buildings on the lot for evidence related to Mr. Durham’s death.
Brittany Yerdon said they left the house that evening and were put up in a motel in Waddington for the night. They checked out in the morning and returned home that same Sunday, Feb. 12, in the evening.
“From what I saw, they took a tablet, a laptop, some boots, and a cellphone that was in (Wing’s) bedroom that belonged to my dead aunt,” she said. That aunt, Jodi Premo Wing, is Frederick Wing’s late mother, who died on Dec. 18. Ms. Premo’s family keeps her ashes in an urn at their Van Buren Road residence.
Brittany Yerdon said they weren’t provided a search warrant receipt detailing anything investigators may have seized on Feb. 12. State police did not respond to a request for clarification on if they found anything and whether a receipt was issued.
Brittany Yerdon said state police investigators returned to the house on Feb. 16 to take statements from everyone living there. She said she had also noticed the officers who did the Feb. 12 search left the pajama pants Wing was wearing when he got out of bed on the morning he’s accused of stabbing Mr. Durham, so they turned them over to the investigators who showed up on Feb. 16.
A search warrant receipt, dated Feb. 16 and given to Brittany Yerdon, says officers took “gray Mickey Mouse pants owned by Frederick Wing.” It doesn’t contain any details of the pants’ condition at the time they were seized.
Simultaneously on Feb. 16, troopers began a two-day search of the Oswegatchie River for evidence related to the murder. Underwater recovery and forensic specialists searched the river around the Route 11 bridge in downtown Gouverneur. State police aren’t saying whether they found anything.
On Feb. 20, troopers released a statement saying they’re trying to find someone who was seen in downtown Gouverneur several days after the killing of Mr. Durham.
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua has said that person is not a murder suspect.
“He is not considered a suspect. He is a person who may have information and police want to speak with him,” Mr. Pasqua said.
State police released two grainy black-and-white photos of the person, which don’t show any facial features and were lifted from a security camera. The person was on camera twice on Feb. 14 on East Main Street in Gouverneur. Troopers say the person was westbound on East Main Street, near the intersection of Clinton Street, around 1:51 a.m., then was eastbound on East Main Street at 3:28 a.m.
Police say the person “appears to be a male,” is wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and baseball hat, and riding a BMX-style bicycle. The bicycle appears to have a light-colored frame with dark-colored rims. In the 3:28 a.m. image, the person is wearing a large duffel bag on their back that doesn’t appear in the 1:51 a.m. image.
Troopers are asking any person or business in the village who has video surveillance to review footage from the early hours of Feb. 14. They ask anyone who recognizes the person or the bike to call state police at 315-379-0012.
Mr. Durham’s body was found after troopers received a call around 8:20 a.m. Feb. 11 from a resident adjacent to the East Riverside Cemetery on Van Buren Road reporting a body on the ground. Mr. Durham, an employee of the village Department of Public Works for more than 40 years, was a resident of Route 11 in Gouverneur.
An autopsy was performed at Canton-Potsdam Hospital, which determined Mr. Durham died of sharp-force injury to the neck. Police haven’t said what type of weapon was used to stab Mr. Durham.
Mr. Durham has since been laid to rest in East Riverside Cemetery on a plot with his wife, Sharon.
