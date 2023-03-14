CANTON — The murder charge against a Lake Placid man for killing Ronald E. “Huck” Durham has been sent to St. Lawrence County Court after the defendant waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Meanwhile, state police have released additional details on the attempted burglary conviction for which the alleged killer was under probationary supervision at the time of Mr. Durham’s death and a second murder.

Prior to waiving the hearing, Adam W. Smith, 46, had been scheduled to appear in Gouverneur Town Court for the hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday. He is charged with two separate counts of second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Mr. Durham on Feb. 11 in a Gouverneur cemetery and for stabbing William M. Freeman, 67, at his Rossie residence on March 2. Smith is represented by the St. Lawrence County Conflict Defender’s Office.

