GOUVERNEUR — Gouverneur police on Dec. 13 charged Troy W. Brothers, 20, Gouverneur, with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny on a separate complaint. Following a traffic stop shortly before 10 p.m., Mr. Brothers was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by Gouverneur Town Court.
Police report Mr. Brothers stole a black 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt in Gouverneur, and was arraigned before Town Justice Michael Morgan in Canton Town Court due to Gouverneur Town Justices begin unavailable. Mr. Brothers was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail on $250 bail/$500 bond for the grand larceny.
Mr. Brothers is also alleged to have stolen muriatic acid from Small Town Supply, 23 W. Main St., by putting the item in his pants and walking out of the store without paying, resulting in the petit larceny charge, for which he was issued an appearance ticket for Gouverneur Town Court at a future date.
Gouverneur police on Dec. 26 charged Gregory T. Meadows, 31, Gouverneur, with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police arrested Mr. Meadows around 7:30 p.m. after responding to a domestic incident at a Gouverneur residence. Mr. Meadows is alleged to have refused to allow the victim to leave, obstructed the victim’s breathing, and prevented the victim from calling 911, while in the presence of a child.
After being arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court before Town Justice Stanley Young Jr., Mr. Meadows was released on his own recognizance with an order to appear in Gouverneur Town Court at a future date.
Gouverneur police on Dec. 9 charged Kimberly A. Martin, 43, and David G. Clark Jr., 47, both of 515A Sleepy Hollow Road, Gouverneur, with third-degree manufacturing of methamphetamine and second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Ms. Martin was additionally charged with resisting arrest, and Mr. Clark was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Police report around 7:40 a.m., Ms. Martin and Mr. Clark were in possession of methamphetamine and lab equipment to make methamphetamine, as well as hypodermic needles at their residence.
Ms. Martin and Mr. Clark were arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court before Town Justice Travis Dann. Both were remanded to St. Lawrence County jail without bail.
