GOUVERNEUR — The Gouverneur Police Department says the medical examiner’s report on Andrew D. Johnston Sr.’s death is still pending, and didn’t comment on whether investigators had developed any suspects.
“There are no updates to provide to the public at this time,” Chief Laurina M. Greenhill said in an email Wednesday afternoon. Her comments were in response to a reporter asking if there will be any arrests or if suspects have been developed. “The official cause and manner of death is still pending with the medical examiner. The Medical Examiner and the District Attorney’s Office have been updated on the case thus far and the investigation is ongoing.”
Mr. Johnston, 39, had been involved in a short fight at the Serendipity Bar on Feb. 13, and was found dead in an apartment about 12 hours later.
Danylle A. Gerstel, the mother of Mr. Johnston’s three children, said in late February that she was told an autopsy revealed that Mr. Johnston died of a lacerated spleen due to a fractured rib and that toxicology reports have not been completed.
The Gouverneur Police Department said in a press release that was issued nine days after the incident that the final results of the autopsy were still pending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.