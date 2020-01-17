GOUVERNEUR — Officers at Gouverneur Correctional Facility have recovered quantities of synthetic marijuana on four separate occasions in the last week.
On Jan. 13, two visitors were arrested for attempting to bring synthetic marijuana into the medium-security facility during inmate visits.
Around 9:43 a.m., a Long Island woman voluntarily surrendered 9.4 grams of synthetic marijuana that she had hidden in her pants, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association. She was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Almost two hours later, around 11:35 a.m., a Bronx woman visiting the facility drew attention from a K-9 in the administration building during the processing of incoming visitors. After being briefly questioned by investigators, the woman voluntarily surrendered a plastic bag that contained balloons, which held a total of 13.8 grams of synthetic marijuana, the NYSCOPBA reports. She was charged with first-degree promoting prison contraband and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Both women were taken to the New York State Police Barracks for processing.
The following morning, officers determined two inmates may have been carrying drugs. The inmates were removed from their cells and searched by pat frisks, at which time officers found synthetic marijuana hidden inside each inmate’s pants.
One inmate voluntarily removed the drugs and surrendered them to officers. The second inmate placed the drugs, which were wrapped in cellophane, in his mouth.
The NYSCOPBA reports several officers were needed to subdue the inmate, who refused to spit out the drugs. After a “brief struggle,” the inmate complied and “spit the drugs to the floor.”
The inmates now face disciplinary charges.
“Our members work diligently to keep contraband out of our prisons,” Bryan Hluska, NYSCOPBA Central Region Vice President, said in a news release. “Despite their success, drugs still make their way into the facilities. The majority comes from either mailed packages or from inmate visits. Until a Secure Vendor Program is instituted and the administration adds additional K-9s to detect visitors attempting to bring drugs to inmates, the contraband problem will continue to exist.”
