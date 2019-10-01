GOUVERNEUR — Gouverneur Central School Board President David Fenlong has a message for his community and it is one defying hate and violence.
On Monday, Mr. Fenlong posted a video, with a backdrop of the sun setting behind the middle school, where he called the recent alleged hate crime against a 10-year-old black girl by two similarly aged white girls “unacceptable,” and that it was the actions of those in a small group.
“(N)either hate nor violence has any place around us, not in our district, not in our school, not in our community,” he said. “It is true Gouverneur was written on the side of those school buses, but what happened on those buses was not Gouverneur, never has been and never will be.”
Police have charged two girls, ages 10 and 11 with subjecting a 10-year-old black girl with a Sept. 10, 20-minute physical assault that included racial slurs while on a school bus.
Gouverneur Chief of Police Laurina M. Greenhill said the alleged victim was left with a black eye, bruises and missing hair and bus monitor Tiffany N. Spicer, 28, of 183 River Road, Edwards, stood by idly as the attack unfolded.
In an interview with the Times Tuesday Mr. Fenlong said that his message was both as the board president and as a parent of two boys who attend the school and ride the bus. He said he hoped by choosing to spread the message via public video, it would reach a wider audience.
That same message was shared during Monday evening’s school board meeting, he said.
“We don’t want to send this message just to parents, we wanted to make sure kids who are on social media and on the school’s website, get to see it as well,” he said. “We just wanted to hit as broad a range as possible. I treat my kids probably the way everyone in the community here (does), trying to be supportive, trying to make them understand that this isn’t the way it is; the bus rides aren’t like this, the school is not like this, and outside our house is not like this, so what you are seeing here is a small group of people that made some horrendous mistakes, but it doesn’t define our family and it doesn’t define where we live.”
In the video, Mr. Fenlong said the alleged assault and inaction by Ms. Spicer was one that would test their culture and climate but how the community responds is the true measure of their character.
Moreover, he said the school district is one that is recognized not only for celebrating diversity of all kinds but encouraged and welcomed it.
“(O)ne of the reasons we exist is to intervene in those situations where people cannot defend themselves and need help from someone who can make a difference, and we will take every opportunity to remind ourselves who we are, why we’re here and what it means to be a Wildcat,” he said.
The two juveniles have each been charged with a count of misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment. The 11-year-old child is additionally charged with felony third-degree assault as a hate crime.
A third-degree assault is a misdemeanor, but adding a hate crime elevates it to a felony.
Ms. Spicer is charged with three counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. She was issued tickets returnable Oct. 3 to Town Court.
Mr. Fenlong asked that members of the community “stay vigilant, watch for signs, words, phrases, behaviors and actions, and if you see something, please, say something.”
“And as a district and community, we will continue to pursue conversations about what we can all do to seek better understanding, compassion and sensitivity for each other,” he said. “We look forward to ongoing conversations as we commit to using these situations as another opportunity to learn and create a culture of unwavering inclusion because it is the right path forward. We will push ourselves and the results will be worth it.”
