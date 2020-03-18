GOUVERNEUR — St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniel R. Musgrove, 44, of 224 Quarry Road Apt. B, Monday for a felony sex offender registry violation.
Musgrove, a Level 3 sex offender, failed to disclose his Facebook account information to the New York State Sex Offender Registry. Deputies determined Musgrove had been using the Facebook account for about two years without registering it.
Musgrove’s sex offender status stems from a 2005 rape of a 15-year-old girl in Malone, for which he was convicted in 2006 and served two years in local jail. He also has misdemeanor sex offense convictions in St. Lawrence County, including two counts of third-degree attempted criminal sexual act on a person less than 17 years old.
On the registry violation, he was issued an appearance ticket for Gouverneur Town Court.
