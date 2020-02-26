CANTON — A Gouverneur sex offender was sentenced Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court in connection to April felony charges.
Gaige D. Miller, 23, of 798 Scotch Settlement Road, was sentenced to six months in county jail and 10 years of probation for first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor.
Having already served six months in county jail after being held after his April arraignment, Miller will receive time served and be placed on probation for 10 years and must register as a sex offender with the state Division of Criminal Justice Services.
Following Miller’s sentencing, County Court Judge John F. Richey conducted a sex offender registration hearing to determine the offender’s risk of committing another sex crime based on an assessment from the Board of Examiners of Sex Offenders.
The offender’s risk is indicated by one of three levels: Level 1, low; Level 2, moderate; and Level 3, high. The level of risk is determined by a point system, with points assessed for different categories, including the use of force, weapons, alcohol or drugs, the victim’s age, number of victims, relationship to the victim or any injury of the victim, among other factors.
The maximum threshold for a Level 1 sex offender is 70 points, and Miller was assessed with 55 points, so the court determined he should register as a Level 1 offender.
State police originally charged Miller on April 1, with first-degree attempted rape, first-degree attempted criminal sexual act for soliciting sex from one female victim under the age of 13 via social media, first-degree attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.
Two orders of protection were imposed by the court, and Miller was ordered to pay $1,425 in fees and surcharges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.