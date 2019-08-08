Gouverneur teen charged with criminal mischief
GOUVERNEUR — Village police on Aug. 5, charged a 17-year-old Gouverneur male with felony third-degree criminal mischief.
Police charge at about 2:30 p.m., in the Aubuchon Hardware Store’s parking lot at 32 Clinton St., the unnamed teen kicked another person’s vehicle several times with intent to cause damage and did damage to the driver’s door and mirror.
The teen was issued a ticket returnable to Town Court.
