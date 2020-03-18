GOUVERNEUR — Village police arrested Karen L. Geer, 49, Gouverneur, March 12 for fourth-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of a firearm.
Police allege Ms. Geer entered a residence on East Main Street and stole a Ruger semi-automatic .380 caliber handgun. She was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court and released under probation supervision to appear in town court at a later date.
