NORWOOD — Michelle C. Little, 28, of Gouverneur, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a search for a stolen vehicle, according to state police.
On Monday, state police were assisting the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in attempting to locate a stolen vehicle. While traveling on Main Street in Norwood, troopers observed a vehicle parked at the 7-Eleven gas station similar to the one that was reported stolen.
Upon investigation, Ms. Little was identified as the operator of the vehicle and was detained until sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene. According to the report, Ms. Little informed troopers that she had an active warrant for violating probation which led state police to search her.
During the search, police allegedly found her to be in possession of a small quantity of heroin. The deputies arrived and took Ms. Little into custody for the stolen vehicle complaint. She was then turned over to state police.
She was processed and released on an appearance ticket for Potsdam Town Court. Ms. Little was then transferred over to the custody of state police for her warrants.
