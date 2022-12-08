Legislators OK sheriff’s office grant

NORWOOD — Michelle C. Little, 28, of Gouverneur, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a search for a stolen vehicle, according to state police.

On Monday, state police were assisting the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office in attempting to locate a stolen vehicle. While traveling on Main Street in Norwood, troopers observed a vehicle parked at the 7-Eleven gas station similar to the one that was reported stolen.

