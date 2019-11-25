Gouverneur woman charged with burglary

GOUVERNEUR — Village police on Nov. 21 charged Carol D. Carson, 67, Carthage, with second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief. She was also cited with second-degree harassment
Police said she was arrested at 6 p.m. for allegedly having entered a dwelling at an unspecified location, punched two people and intentionally knocked a phone from the hand of one of the two people while that person was attempting to call 911.
Ms. Carson was arraigned in Town Court and was released on her own recognizance.
