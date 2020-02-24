GOUVERNEUR — A Gouverneur woman was arrested Thursday following a report of an alleged larceny at a Kinney Drugs.
Gouverneur police charged Bridget L. Prashaw, 35, with petit larceny after she reportedly stole a TTL Wireless ZMax cell phone valued at $64.75 from Kinney Drugs, 371 East Main St., in the village.
Police said Ms. Prashaw concealed the phone inside her coat pocket and left the store without paying for it.
She was released on an appearance ticket for Gouverneur Town Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.