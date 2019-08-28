GOUVERNEUR — Village police on Aug. 23 charged Dezaray L. Weir, 20, Gouverneur, with misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Police said at about 3:45 p.m. while a passenger in a vehicle they had stopped at an unspecified location, Ms. Weir was trying to push a clear plastic bag with her feet underneath the seat in front of her. When placed into custody the clear plastic bag was found to contain a white narcotic substance, police said.
She was issued a ticket returnable to Town Court.
