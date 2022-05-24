GOUVERNEUR — Lashanna N. Charleton will face an Oct. 11 trial in St. Lawrence County Court for allegedly killing her daughter.
Her daughter, 18-year-old Treyanna N. Summerville, was found dead in their 135 Rowley St. home on June 22, 2020. Charleton faces charges of second-degree murder, first- and second-degree manslaughter and child endangerment. Ms. Summerville’s sister, who was 14 years old at the time, was originally charged with second-degree murder as a juvenile offender, but that has since been dismissed.
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said prior to the trial there will be hearings on which pieces of evidence will be admitted. A court date for the hearing has yet to be scheduled.
“Any pre-trial hearings are used to determine what certain types of evidence, if certain types of evidence can be used in the case,” Mr. Pasqua said. “The subjects of the hearings would be statements taken from the defendant, if any, that we wish to use, or any evidence secured through our search would be subject to the hearing.”
Charlton allegedly subjected Treyanna to “prolonged physical abuse” from June 16 to 22, 2020. Charleton allegedly struck her daughter’s knee with a hammer, causing an infection and ultimately sepsis, for which Charlton failed to seek medical attention, according to the indictment filed in County Court on Sept. 30.
During that time, the indictment further alleges Charlton did not provide Treyanna with adequate nutrition and that she administered large doses of diphenhydramine to her, causing intoxication.
Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine with sedative properties and is the active ingredient in Benadryl, among many other over-the-counter medications.
Charlton has been free on $50,000 bond since shortly after her September 2021 arraignment.
