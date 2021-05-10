CANTON — A 30-year-old Gouverneur woman was killed in a Friday afternoon accident on Route 11 in the town of Canton.
State police said a vehicle operated by Sally T. Dingsoyr, 85, of Potsdam, was northbound and entered the southbound lane of travel, into the path of a vehicle operated by Amanda E. Perry, 30, of Gouverneur. They said Ms. Perry attempted to avoid a collision and swerved to the north shoulder of the roadway, but the two vehicles collided.
St. Lawrence County Coroner Joseph White pronounced Ms. Perry dead at the scene and authorized the removal of her body to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where an autopsy is scheduled for today.
Ms. Dingsoyr was taken to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse for a cervical fracture, internal injuries and multiple abrasions. She’s in critical, but stable condition.
The accident remains under investigation.
