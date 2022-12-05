CANTON — Lashanna N. Charlton pleaded guilty this morning to killing her daughter in 2020.

Charlton admitted to first-degree manslaughter in St. Lawrence County Court. She will be sentenced to between 15 and 20 years in state prison on Feb. 6. St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said Judge Craig P. Carreiro will decide the exact amount of time Charlton will be incarcerated.

