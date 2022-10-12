GOUVERNEUR — Lashanna N. Charlton is scheduled to plead guilty to killing her daughter in 2020. She will go in front of Acting Judge Craig P. Carreiro in St. Lawrence County Court on Nov. 7.

Her daughter, 18-year-old Treyanna N. Summerville, was found dead in their 135 Rowley St. home on June 22, 2020. Charlton faces charges of second-degree murder, first- and second-degree manslaughter and child endangerment.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.