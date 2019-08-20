CANTON — A Gouverneur woman was resentenced to probation Tuesday in St. Lawrence County Court for violating her sentence from a year earlier, when she received six months in jail and five years of probation for attempting to rob a consignment shop.
Chelsie I. Rocker, 22, of 21 Smith St., was resentenced to a continuation of her probation, for her June 4, 2018 guilty plea to third-degree attempted robbery in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
On April 3, 2018, in the village of Gouverneur, Ms. Rocker attempted to forcibly steal from Main Street Consignment, 59-67 E. Main St. She told the court that she pulled a gun — later identified as a CO2 air pistol — asked for money and left the store.
On Aug. 20, 2018, Ms. Rocker was sentenced to six months in the St. Lawrence County jail and five years of probation.
County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards said that, following her sentence, Ms. Rocker admitted to violations in March, was released under probation supervision, and, while that violation of probation was pending, she was arrested again, this time for second-degree unlicensed operation.
On the latter arrest, Ms. Rocker was convicted and was serving a 180-day sentence in the St. Lawrence County jail and is scheduled to be released Wednesday; however, Judge Richards said Ms. Rocker violated the jail rules by being found in a bunk bed with another inmate, kissing.
Since that time, she has become engaged in continued-education courses and substance abuse treatment, her attorney, Conflict Attorney Amy L. Dona said. She had conflicting statements to probation and Ms. Dona’s office, stating she did not want to return to probation, after which she said she was just concerned that she wouldn’t be able to meet the conditions of probation and would be returned to jail, Ms. Dona told the court.
“Nobody in this room wants you to go to prison,” Judge Richards told Ms. Rocker. “If you push me, you are going to make me do my job. You’ve been given more than enough breaks. This is it ... you’ve had more than three strikes.”
