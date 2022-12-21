$1.2M awarded to north country from state REDI

WATERTOWN — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed legislation Wednesday requiring employers to list salary ranges for all advertised job openings and internal promotions.

The legislation establishes a statewide pay transparency law under state Labor Law. The stated purpose of the bill is to “address systemic pay inequity and discrimination through increased pay transparency by requiring employers to disclose critical information about compensation upon issuing a new job opportunity, promotion or transfer.”

