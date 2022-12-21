WATERTOWN — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed legislation Wednesday requiring employers to list salary ranges for all advertised job openings and internal promotions.
The legislation establishes a statewide pay transparency law under state Labor Law. The stated purpose of the bill is to “address systemic pay inequity and discrimination through increased pay transparency by requiring employers to disclose critical information about compensation upon issuing a new job opportunity, promotion or transfer.”
“In order for New York to continue being the best place to work, we must create the best protections for our workers — and this legislation will help do exactly that,” Governor Hochul said in a statement. “This historic measure will usher in a new era of fairness and transparency for New York’s workforce and will be a critical tool in our efforts to end pervasive pay gaps for women and people of color.”
The governor’s statement says that, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, women made 83 cents for every dollar made by men in 2020. The disparities are even greater among Black women (64 cents) and Hispanic women (57 cents). The governor said disclosures required by the law will empower workers with critical information, reduce discriminatory wage-setting and hiring practices, and help level the playing field for all workers.
“With today’s bill signing, New York’s first woman governor is implementing a statewide structural fix to the racial and gender-based wealth gaps that leave women in the workforce far behind their peers,” said state Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-Queens, who sponsored the bill. “Equal pay for equal work is how we build up women as the economic anchors of their communities.”
According to the bill, any employer who is found in violation of the law will be subject to a unspecified civil penalty.
