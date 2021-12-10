MASSENA — The village of Massena received notice this morning that a representative from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office would be in Massena at 11 a.m. today to make an announcement regarding economic development.
The village has submitted a proposal for Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, and the governor has announced in recent days the latest winners of the funding.
