WATERTOWN — Jeffery E. Graham posted on his blog Friday, that he is not interested in serving as interim city manager in Ogdensburg.
“After following the death spiral of Maple City politics in recent months, I have offered my best advice to Mayor Skelly,” Mr. Graham wrote. “After looking at the people involved and the options and the fact that despite a kind offer, it’s not of interest to me to take on the CM job.”
Ogdensburg Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly revealed last week that he had been talking to Mr. Graham about taking the job.
“He and I have talked different times and I just think that he would be great for it,” Mr. Skelly said.
In May, Ogdensburg City Council put City Manager Sarah Purdy on paid leave until the end of this month when she’s set to retire. In a sweeping resolution that included several layoffs and reorganization of departments, council members included leaving the city manager position open until the end of the year.
In January, City Council instituted a hiring freeze which removes money from the budget for any open positions or positions that come open.
On Tuesday, Mr. Skelly said, that was a fluid situation and that the city needed a manager to keep projects from falling behind.
When news broke of Mr. Skelly’s offer to Mr. Graham councilors Nichole L. Kennedy and Daniel E. Skamperle said there had been no discussion with them.
“The first time I even heard of this was when I read the article,” Ms. Kennedy said. “I was not a part of any discussion on this matter. Apparently the hiring freeze only applies to positions the majority doesn’t want to fill.”
“Again the dictatorship continues to make decisions without discussion,” Mr. Skamperle said.
Planning Director and Assistant City Manager Andrea Smith has been fulfilling the City Manager’s duties since Ms. Purdy’s departure.
On his radio show, Mr. Graham suggested Mr. Skelly should pursue making Ms. Smith the permanent City Manager.
Mr. Graham said he talked to Ms. Smith on the telephone and was impressed.
“Ms. Smith is local, smart and committed to the City. She seems to have the skills to develop effective relationships with lawmakers and they need to try and do the same,” he wrote on his blog.
Mr. Graham also said that Mr. Skelly needed to work on getting the City Council to work together and cited virtual meetings as one of the causes of the rancor between board members.
“It’s easy to hate somebody if you can’t see them in person,” Mr. Graham said on the radio.
graham still looks like he let one.
