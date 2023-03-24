Grammy-nominated rapper to headline SUNY Canton Spring Concert

World-renowned rapper Flo Rida will headline SUNY Canton’s Spring concert April 15. Tickets go on sale March 20. Provided photo

CANTON — The SUNY Canton College Activities Board has announced one of the highest-selling rappers of all time will be the headliner for their Spring 2023 concert.

World-renowned recording artist Flo Rida will perform April 15 at the Roos House Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center. Tickets went on sale March 20. General admission tickets are $50 for the public and $30 for SUNY Canton students and alumni. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets will be available at the event for $75. Ticket purchase information will be announced in the coming weeks.

