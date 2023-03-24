Grammy-nominated rapper to headline SUNY Canton Spring Concert

CANTON — The SUNY Canton College Activities Board has announced one of the highest-selling rappers of all time will be the headliner for their Spring 2023 concert.
World-renowned recording artist Flo Rida will perform April 15 at the Roos House Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center. Tickets went on sale March 20. General admission tickets are $50 for the public and $30 for SUNY Canton students and alumni. Doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets will be available at the event for $75. Ticket purchase information will be announced in the coming weeks.
“This performance will be the biggest night of live entertainment in the area this year,” said student Miqueas Guerrero, who is the SUNY Canton College Activities Board president. “We’re excited to welcome Flo Rida to ‘our house’ and the north country for this show.”
Flo Rida’s music career has spanned more than a decade, and his 2007 breakout single “Low” featuring T-Pain was number one for 10 weeks in the U.S. and broke the record for digital download sales at the time of its release.
His 2008 debut studio album, “Mail on Sunday,” reached number four in the U.S. His follow-up album “R.O.O.T.S.” was released in 2009. His subsequent albums, 2010’s “Only One Flo (Part 1)” and 2012’s “Wild Ones,” also charted on the US Billboard 200.
He has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, and his catalog includes the international hit singles “Right Round,” “Club Can’t Handle Me,” “Good Feeling,” “Wild Ones,” “Whistle,” “I Cry,” “G.D.F.R.” and “My House,” which peaked at number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2016. His most recent single, “High Heels,” featuring Walker Hayes was released in October 2022.
He has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards, including Best Rap Album for “R.O.O.T.S,” as well as for Best Rap/Sung Collaborations for “Low” with T-Pain and “Wild Ones” with Sia. In addition to being nominated for multiple Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards, Flo Rida is a Teen Choice Award and a People’s Choice Award recipient.
Opening acts for Flo Rida will be announced in the upcoming weeks.
SUNY Canton has a tradition of hosting noted recording artists, most recently rappers Gunna and City Girls in 2019. Rap artist A$AP Ferg also appeard in 2014.
“We are always on the lookout for musical acts who are up-and-coming or who have already established themselves as internationally acclaimed artists,” said SUNY Canton Assistant Director of Student Activities, Involvement and Leadership Robert Bruce. “Flo Rida is among the biggest names we have ever brought to campus, so we expect tickets for this show to be in high-demand.”
