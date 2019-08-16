CANTON — A St. Lawrence County grand jury Thursday indicted a county jail inmate on multiple contempt charges.
Kenneth Snyder, 40, an inmate at St. Lawrence County jail, is charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanor second-degree criminal contempt.
Under the felony count, the indictment charges on June 28 in the town of Brasher, Mr. Snyder intentionally disobeyed or resisted a no-contact order or protection issued against him on April 30, 2009. Under the misdemeanor charge, Mr. Snyder is accused of having violated an order of protection issued against him on June 28.
In other court action Tuesday:
Steven E. Davis, 29, 625 Franklin St., Ogdensburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
At 10:36 p.m. July 17 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. Davis possessed products to make methamphetamine.
As part of the plea deal, Mr. Davis will be sentenced as a second-felony drug offender to four years in prison with two years of post-release supervision. A second count of third-degree unlawful manufacture methamphetamine and a pending petit larceny in Ogdensburg City Court will also be satisfied.
Mr. Davis’s prison sentence will be judicially mandated to be served in the system’s Willard Drug Treatment Program, in which offenders serve 90 days in a rehabilitation program before spending the remainder of their sentences under parole supervision.
In other court action Aug. 5:
Michael Rivera, 46, an inmate at the St. Lawrence County jail, pleaded not guilty through his attorney, Conflict Defender Amy Dona, to second-degree assault.
The indictment charges on April 17 in the city of Ogdensburg, caused physical injury to an employee providing direct patient care.
Michael Vernsey, 36, an inmate at the St. Lawrence County jail, pleaded not guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.
The indictment charges on March 25 in the city of Ogdensburg, Mr. Vernsey possessed equipment and material to manufacture methamphetamine.
