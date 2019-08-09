CANTON — A St. Lawrence County grand jury Aug. 8 indicted a Buck Street man and a Watertown man separately for charges of sexual solicitation and drug possession.
Rob R. Sheridan, 54, of 5 Buck St., is charged with felony third-degree criminal solicitation and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.
The indictment charges on March 9 at an unspecified location in St. Lawrence County, Sheridan solicited, requested, commanded, importuned or otherwise attempted to cause a 15-year-old child to engage in a sexual act under the crime third-degree criminal sexual act and by doing so, knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of the child.
Also indicted was Gabriel Rich, 19, 545 Weldon Drive, Watertown, who is charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The indictment charges on April 7 in the town of Massena, Mr. Rich knowingly and unlawfully possessed about an eighth-ounce or more of cocaine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.