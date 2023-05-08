Grand opening of The Gallery’s new location set for May 13-14

WADDINGTON — The Gallery at Lake St. Lawrence Arts has announced its grand opening weekend of its new location in The Clark House building, 14 Main St., Waddington, will take place on May 13 from 2-5 p.m. and on May 14 from noon to 3 p.m.
“What a beautiful spot for our art gallery and artisan gift shop. We have new artwork displayed along with our usual fare, a cozy Chamber of Commerce visitor corner, an area to relax and enjoy conversation, an area for our custom framer, Bev Patchin, and lots of other little areas of interest to check out,” a press release stated, “We are grateful to be able to showcase the area’s artists and their work in such a grand location! We have oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, wool paintings, photographs, weaving, jewelry, pottery, cards, and other items to grab your attention. All items may be purchased at the opening and during our regular business hours.”
